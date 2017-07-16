Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza joins elite group of Spaniards who have clinched singles title at All England Club

New Delhi: In what was termed as the battle of two ages, 23-year-old Garbine Muguruza emerged victorious over veteran Venus Williams to clinch the Wimbledon Ladies' singles title, at All England Club, on Saturday.

Despite reaching her second Wimbledon final, Muguruza wasn't considered favourite when she headed towards the Centre Court. Hopes of tennis fans resided on 37-year-old Venus who was on the cusp of creating a record. Not only would she have become the oldest women to lift the trophy, a victory at SW19 would have put her at par with her younger sibling Serena Williams with seven Wimbledon titles.

After a tight and tense first set which witnessed Muguruza's strong and relentless returnings to crack the Venus code, the young Spaniard took down her experienced opponent 6-0 in the second set to lift the Venus Rosewater dish. Some incredible forehand shots, few astonishing volleys, and the crowd saw Venus almost fading out in front of the young player that stood strong and determined to see herself through. Finally, with a successful Hawkeye challenge, Muguruza inked her name on the trophy.

Unbridled celebrations. Spain's two ladies' singles champions share a moment #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tMk6nODVF9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

Saturday's victory put the 23-year-old alongside an elite group of Spaniards that had previously lifted the Wimbledon trophy. Here is the list of all from the Open Era...

Conchita Martínez in 1994:

All cards were in favour of Steffi Graf, who was the then defending champion. Unfortunate on her behalf, she was shown the exit door in the very first round of the tournament. Martina Navratilova remained the second favourite and was playing her final Grand Slam match. She stormed her way into the final becoming the then oldest player to reach a Majors final and was up against first-timer Conchita Martínez. It was the Spaniard's first appearance in a Grand Slam final and she had managed to stun the American 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Martínez had become the first Spaniard ever to lift a Wimbledon singles trophy in Open Era, although Manuel Santana was technically the first ever having done so in 1966 in Amateur Era.

Rafael Nadal in 2008 and then in 2010:

The grass-courts of SW19 was not really the hunting ground for Rafael Nadal, who was and is still hailed as the King of Clay. After innumerable failed attempts the Spanish international finally felt he had some grasp over the lush green court. In 2006 he made it to his first ever Wimbledon final, but eventually lost to arch-rival Roger Federer. His woes continued at the All England Club when he lost the final once again to Federer in a pulsating five-set match. But if only one could have the courage to stop the Spanish gun.

He made it to his third successive final, yet again facing old nemesis Federer, but this time buried down Swiss hope of a sixth title. In a match that lasted for about four hours and 48 minutes, termed as the longest match in Wimbledon history, it was Nadal who emerged victorious defeating Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7.

Nadal, however, failed to defend his title as he had withdrawn from the tournament owing to knee tendinitis.

In 2010, the then reigning World no.1, Rafael Nadal defeated Czech international Tomáš Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4 to be crowned as the winner for the second time. It was also his eighth Grand Slam title overall. He, however, failed to emulate a similar in the very next year as he lost to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the finals.