Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko ready to ratchet up aggression in round 2 at All England Club

The Latvian, who shook up women`s tennis when she won the title at Roland Garros last month, will wield her fearsome forehand against Canadian qualifier Francoise Abanda in the second round on Wednesday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 09:03
Reuters

London: Having conquered the Paris clay with her wrecking-ball groundstrokes, Jelena Ostapenko plans to up the aggression further as she pursues her Wimbledon campaign.

Ostapenko already equalled her best showing at the All England Club with a see-saw 6-0 1-6 6-3 first round win over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich and is now looking to further refine her brutal game.

Ostapenko already equalled her best showing at the All England Club with a see-saw 6-0 1-6 6-3 first round win over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich and is now looking to further refine her brutal game.

In Paris, she hit almost as many unforced errors (271) as cleanly hit winners (299) over the course of seven matches.

Those on the receiving end of those destructive groundstrokes might find it implausible, but Ostapenko says she will be taking the aggression levels up a notch as she looks to make further inroads on Wimbledon`s slick turf.

"Just maybe to stay more aggressive and serve and return better, because it`s very important on grass," she said when asked what she needs to do to adapt her game from clay.

Abanda, ranked 142 in the world, booked her spot in the second round with a straight sets win over Kurumi Nara.  

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonJelena OstapenkoAll England ClubFrench Opentennis newssports news

