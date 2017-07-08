close
Wimbledon 2017, Men's Singles Preview : Roger Federer to take on Mischa Zverev for round three encounter

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 10:10
Wimbledon 2017, Men&#039;s Singles Preview : Roger Federer to take on Mischa Zverev for round three encounter
Reuters

London: Here`s a look at the form and previous records of Swiss Roger Federer and Mischa Zverev of Germany ahead of their third- round match on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

The Swiss is one of the favourites to seal his eighth Wimbledon this year after winning the Australian Open. Federer followed up his victory in Melbourne with titles in Indian Wells and Miami, then skipped the entire claycourt season to focus on his preparations for SW19.

He was rusty upon his return to the grass in Stuttgart but hit his stride in Halle, where he claimed his ninth title without dropping a set.

The 35-year-old has reached the third round without dropping a set this week.

27-Mischa Zverev (Germany)

An old-school serve and volley player, Zverev is bidding to reach the fourth round of the championships for the first time in six appearances.

World number 30 Zverev has improved significantly since 2015, when he was outside the top 1000 in the world rankings.

The German, however, has had a hard time in previous meetings with Federer, failing to win a single set in four encounters.

