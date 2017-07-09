Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer looks ahead at his Round 4 encounter against ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov

New Delhi: Roger Federer is aiming for a record eighth crown at Wimbledon and is on his way for having more than a fair shot at the title. Easily past the first week at Big W, Federer will now take on ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov in his next match. This after taking down Mischa Zverev 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4.

After the win, the 18-time Major winner and seven-time Wimbledon champion was quoted to be saying, "I thought it was a fun match to play against a serve-and-volley player. You'll always see some lobs, passing shots and drop shots. I'm very happy now to sit back, relax a day and come back strong, hopefully on Monday."

He further said, "Every time I play against him he's stronger than the time before. He's in the perfect age right now where he starts to understand his game best. He's physically strong, he's mentally taken the next step again. That's what you expect from a player of his calibre."

He also added, "I'm ready for a tough one but sure again, another exciting match because he's a great shotmaker."

One of the factors that has certainly worked in the Swiss ace’s favour is how he has got fresh into the game after taking a break at the time of the clay court season.