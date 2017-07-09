close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer looks ahead at his Round 4 encounter against ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov

One of the factors that has certainly worked in the Swiss ace’s favour is how he has got fresh into the game after taking a break at the time of the clay court season.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 15:40
Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer looks ahead at his Round 4 encounter against ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov

New Delhi: Roger Federer is aiming for a record eighth crown at Wimbledon and is on his way for having more than a fair shot at the title. Easily past the first week at Big W, Federer will now take on ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov in his next match. This after taking down Mischa Zverev 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4.

After the win, the 18-time Major winner and seven-time Wimbledon champion was quoted to be saying, "I thought it was a fun match to play against a serve-and-volley player. You'll always see some lobs, passing shots and drop shots. I'm very happy now to sit back, relax a day and come back strong, hopefully on Monday."

He further said, "Every time I play against him he's stronger than the time before. He's in the perfect age right now where he starts to understand his game best. He's physically strong, he's mentally taken the next step again. That's what you expect from a player of his calibre."

He also added, "I'm ready for a tough one but sure again, another exciting match because he's a great shotmaker."

One of the factors that has certainly worked in the Swiss ace’s favour is how he has got fresh into the game after taking a break at the time of the clay court season.

TAGS

Roger FedererWimbledon 2017TennisGrigor Dimitrov

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

BCCI unlikely to conduct interview for hiring new head coach: Report
cricket

BCCI unlikely to conduct interview for hiring new head coac...

WI vs IND, one-off T20I: Our focus is not on Chris Gayle, they have got 11 other players, says Ajinkya Rahane
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, one-off T20I: Our focus is not on Chris Gayle, t...

Sania Mirza pays visit to close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands in hospital along with Sorana Cirstea
Tennis

Sania Mirza pays visit to close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sand...

Luis Suarez crashes Lionel Messi’s honeymoon party! See picture here
Football

Luis Suarez crashes Lionel Messi’s honeymoon party! See pic...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj goes for golden duck for first time in her career
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj goes for golde...

Roger Federer claims his eighth crown at Wimbledon, claims Wikipedia!
Tennis

Roger Federer claims his eighth crown at Wimbledon, claims...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video