Wimbledon 2017, Women's singles final: Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time

New Delhi: It is a battle between youth and experience as veteran Venus Williams looks to script history when she takes on young Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017, today.

Not many had expected Venus to reach so far in the tournament but Serena Williams' resurgent sibling, slowly and silently marched on, breezed past two of the favourites to reach her first Wimbledon final since 2009.

She defeated tennis newbie and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarters and bruised past Johanna Konta to inch closer to Serena's record. A win on Saturday would mean seven Wimbledon title for the older sister, equalling that of Serena's. Not only so, she would also become the oldest women to clinch the title.

23-year-old Garbine Muguruza shot to fame after her defeat to Serena Williams in the 2015 final at the All England Court. She crumbled down world no. 1 Angelique Kerber and then edged past Slovakian first-timer Magdalena Rybarikova to storm into her second Wimbledon final.

When is the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza is on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

At what time is the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza starts at 6:30 pm

Which channel will do a live telecast of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD are the channels that will do a live telecast of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza

Where can one watch the live streaming of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza can be streamed live on Hotstar.