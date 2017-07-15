close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017, Women's singles final: Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time

Not many had expected Venus to reach so far in the tournament but Serena Williams' resurgent sibbling, slowly and silently marched on, breezed past two of the favourites to reach her first Wimbledon final since 2009.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 10:43
Wimbledon 2017, Women&#039;s singles final: Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time
Reuters

New Delhi: It is a battle between youth and experience as veteran Venus Williams looks to script history when she takes on young Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017, today.

Not many had expected Venus to reach so far in the tournament but Serena Williams' resurgent sibling, slowly and silently marched on, breezed past two of the favourites to reach her first Wimbledon final since 2009.

She defeated tennis newbie and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarters and bruised past Johanna Konta to inch closer to Serena's record. A win on Saturday would mean seven Wimbledon title for the older sister, equalling that of Serena's. Not only so, she would also become the oldest women to clinch the title.

23-year-old Garbine Muguruza shot to fame after her defeat to Serena Williams in the 2015 final at the All England Court. She crumbled down world no. 1 Angelique Kerber and then edged past Slovakian first-timer Magdalena Rybarikova to storm into her second Wimbledon final.

 

When is the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza is on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

At what time is the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza starts at 6:30 pm

Which channel will do a live telecast of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD are the channels that will do a live telecast of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza

Where can one watch the live streaming of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2017 between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza can be streamed live on Hotstar.  

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonWimbledon Women's singles finalVenus Williams vs Garbine MuguruzaVenus WilliamsGarbine MuguruzaSerena Williamstennis newssports news

From Zee News

Other Sports

Sundar Gurjar wins gold in Javelin at World Para Athletics...

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman are cricketing legends, but haven&#039;t coached teams, says Sandeep Patil
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman are cricket...

Ajinkya Rahane says Team India wants to overcome challenges away from home
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane says Team India wants to overcome challenges...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: India vs New Zealand – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India vs New Zealand – Pre...

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match 2017, Day 2: LIVE...

Sports schedule for the day – July 15, 2017
Other Sports

Sports schedule for the day – July 15, 2017

Rejuvenated Padraig Harrington shares lead at Scottish Open
Other Sports

Rejuvenated Padraig Harrington shares lead at Scottish Open

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer outclasses gritty Tomas Berdych to reach 11th final at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer outclasses gritty Tomas Berdy...

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor wrap up profane PR tour in London
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor wrap up profane PR tour in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video