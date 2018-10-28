हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WTA

WTA Finals: Sloane Stephens thumps Karolina Pliskova, enters final

After losing the first set, the 25-year-old made a thrilling comeback and conquered Pliskova in the next two games to eventually clinch a 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 win.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SloaneStephens

World number six Sloane Stephens cruised into the summit showdown of the ongoing 2018 Women`s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals after brushing aside Karolina Pliskova in Singapore on Sunday.

After losing the first set, the 25-year-old made a thrilling comeback and conquered Pliskova in the next two games to eventually clinch a 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 win.Reflecting on her victory, Stephens said that she knew that the match was going to be a tough one, but after she won one point, it helped to build up her confidence against Pliskova.

“Obviously, I knew playing Kaja [Pliskova] was going to be a really tough match," the Women Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Stephens, as saying.“I had a bit of an adrenaline dump after I finally won one game - I was really fired up, so I was like ‘Okay, come on, let’s do this. I can win one game, maybe I can win two, then three’," she added.

Stephens, who is going to play her first final in Singapore, also expressed her happiness as she has outshined some great players in the tournament.“I have done qualifying for my first final here, beating some amazing players, playing four really great matches. You know, I`m happy with that. I just got one more to go. I`m just going to give it my all and see what happens,” she said.

Following the turnaround victory, Stephens will now face world number seven Elina Svitolina in the finals of the WTA Finals later on Sunday.

