Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan pair in final of Tashkent Challenger

Tashkent: Indian team of Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan today stormed into the summit clash of the Tashkent Challenger with a come-from-behind win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Enrique Lopez-Perez.

The unseeded Indian combo beat the Spaniards 3-6 7-5 10-6 in the semifinals of the USD 150,000 tournament.

They will now take on the winners of the match between second seeds Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Andrei Vasilevski Belarus and third seeds James Cerretani and Marc Polmans.

It will be second final of the season for left-handed Sharan on the Challenger Tour, having won the title at Bordeaux, France with Purav Raja.

Sharan has consistently made the semifinals of the ATP 250 events and had ended runner-up at the season-opening Chennai Open with Raja.

For Yuki it is his first doubles final of the 2017 season in seven tournaments so far.

The winners will get 125 ATP points and share USD 9300 as prize money while the runners-up will get 75 Points and USD 5400 as team.