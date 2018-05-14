Yuki Bhambri drops to 94, Sasi Kumar Mukund moves up

New Delhi: Out of action Yuki Bhambri dropped eight places to 94, while Sasi Kumar Mukund, who made his first ever singles quarterfinals at Challenger level, jumped 45 places to career-best 377 in the ATP singles chart issued on Monday.

Yuki has not played since winning the Sanitaizi Challenger title in Taiwan due to a minor foot problem. He resumed training last week and will be back in action at the Busan Open. He will open his campaign against Yoshihito Nishioka in Busan on Tuesday.

Yuki had returned to top-100 after winning the Taiwan Challenger and has earned a direct entry into the French Open.

After Yuki, Ramkumar Ramanathan is the next best Indian in the singles chart at number 124 and is followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (175), Sumit Nagal (226, -2) and Arjun Kadhe, who gained 29 places to be at number 371.

Mukund, who reached the quarterfinals at Karshi Challenger after qualifying for the main draw, earned 22 ranking points to touch 377.

He is followed by Saketh Myneni (441, -2) and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (467, +2).

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna was unchanged at 23 but Divij Sharan dropped two places to 44 and out of action Leander Paes slipped to 51 after losing one position.

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina further improved her career-best rank, touching 187 with a jump of seven places. Karman Kaur Thandi also bettered her career-best rank as she jumped 16 places to 254.

Ankita had made the singles quarterfinals at USD 60,000 ITF event in Luan and won the doubles title at the same tournament with British partner Harriet Dart.