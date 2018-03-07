Yuki Ramkumar to clash for place in Indian Wells main draw

Indian Wells: India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan will clash for a place in the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters after winning their respective first round matches in the qualifiers here.

Yuki, seeded ninth, edged past America's Dennis Novikov 7-5 7-5 while Ramkumar defeated Michael Mmoh 6-3 7-5 in his first-round match.

Whoever advances to the main draw will be assured of a prize purse of USD 15,610 for at least playing the first round of the USD 7,972,535 ATP 1000 series event and 26 points (16 for qualifying, 10 for the first round).

The loser will settle for USD 4,650 and eight ranking points.