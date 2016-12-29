Akshay Kumar – Twinkle Khanna are off to THIS romantic year-end getaway
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:57
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have flown to their favourite destination – Cape Town – probably to ring in the New Year.
The beautiful couple has been joined by Twinkle’s best friend.
Twinkle shared collage of photographs on Instagram to give us a glimpse of her vacation in the South African city.
Check out the image below:
The couple was in the city even during Diwali with son Aarav and daughter Nitara for a family vacation.
Looks like Cape Town is Akki’s home away from home.
Interesting!
