By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:57
Akshay Kumar – Twinkle Khanna are off to THIS romantic year-end getaway

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have flown to their favourite destination – Cape Town – probably to ring in the New Year.

The beautiful couple has been joined by Twinkle’s best friend.

Twinkle shared collage of photographs on Instagram to give us a glimpse of her vacation in the South African city.

Check out the image below:

 

Winter in paradise - 34 holidays matching wits with the bestie and we now seem to be matching clothes as well :) #capetown

A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

The couple was in the city even during Diwali with son Aarav and daughter Nitara for a family vacation.

Looks like Cape Town is Akki’s home away from home.

Interesting!



First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:57

