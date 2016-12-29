Akshay Kumar – Twinkle Khanna are off to THIS romantic year-end getaway

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have flown to their favourite destination – Cape Town – probably to ring in the New Year.

The beautiful couple has been joined by Twinkle’s best friend.

Twinkle shared collage of photographs on Instagram to give us a glimpse of her vacation in the South African city.

Check out the image below:

Winter in paradise - 34 holidays matching wits with the bestie and we now seem to be matching clothes as well :) #capetown A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:19am PST

The couple was in the city even during Diwali with son Aarav and daughter Nitara for a family vacation.

Looks like Cape Town is Akki’s home away from home.

Interesting!