Alia Bhatt – Sidharth Malhotra have flown to THIS destination to ring in New Year?

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have always kept people guessing about their relationship status by giving vague answers to the ‘dating’ question. It was also being believed that the two have parted ways. But this speculation seems to be far from reality.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Alia and Sid have chosen Amsterdam as their New Year getaway. They were reportedly spotted together while they were leaving for their hush-hush vacation.

However, the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ co-star have remained tight-lipped as always. They have always made people wonder if they are a couple and may continue to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

Interestingly, the duo made is Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ and have since them believed to be in a relationship.