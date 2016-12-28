Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover off to their New Year getaway
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:16
Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to ring in the New Year and Man and wife for the first time. The two, who got married in April are ready for a new adventure.
Both Bipasha and Karan took to their respective Instagram accounts to share images clearly suggesting that they are off to their New Year getaway.
Check out the images below:
The couple, has however, not disclosed the destination they are flying too. But we are sure, they will keep their fans updated with photographs from their year-end getaway.
The couple had flown to Maldives for their honeymoon and it would be interesting to know where they are heading to celebrate New Year.
First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:16
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Priyanka Chopra's befitting reply to haters who are trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Taimur!
- Vaani Kapoor a part of 'Thugs of Hindostan'? Here's the truth!
- Akshay Kumar's hilarious reaction after smelling his shoe will make your day! - Watch
- Akshay Kumar issues warning in ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ style! And you MUST know why
- Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing row: Dignified and splendid, say Javed and Farhan Akhtar