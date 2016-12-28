close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover off to their New Year getaway

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:16
Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover off to their New Year getaway

Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to ring in the New Year and Man and wife for the first time. The two, who got married in April are ready for a new adventure.

Both Bipasha and Karan took to their respective Instagram accounts to share images clearly suggesting that they are off to their New Year getaway.

Check out the images below:

 

To New Adventures

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 

A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

The couple, has however, not disclosed the destination they are flying too. But we are sure, they will keep their fans updated with photographs from their year-end getaway.

The couple had flown to Maldives for their honeymoon and it would be interesting to know where they are heading to celebrate New Year.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:16

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.