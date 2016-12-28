Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover off to their New Year getaway

Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to ring in the New Year and Man and wife for the first time. The two, who got married in April are ready for a new adventure.

Both Bipasha and Karan took to their respective Instagram accounts to share images clearly suggesting that they are off to their New Year getaway.

Check out the images below:

To New Adventures A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:59pm PST

A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:02pm PST

The couple, has however, not disclosed the destination they are flying too. But we are sure, they will keep their fans updated with photographs from their year-end getaway.

The couple had flown to Maldives for their honeymoon and it would be interesting to know where they are heading to celebrate New Year.