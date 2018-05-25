Haunted places in Delhi that will give you jitters

If you think only long lost pieces of land, dense forests and hills are the places where the supernatural exists, think again! Even a metropolitan city like Delhi, with all its hustle-bustle, has places that are believed to be haunted.

Feroz Shah Kotla Fort

Nope, not the stadium! Nothing there (you can watch the match peacefully). But as per belief, the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort is haunted by Djinns. What's unique about this place is the fact that people pray to these Djinns and write their wishes on a piece of paper, believing that they will come true. The fort isn't very large, and the moment you enter the fort,don't be surprised if you feel an eerie presence.

Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal

Built by Ferozeshah Tughlaq as an inn, the Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal is now in ruins. The place is believed to be haunted and as per rumours, strange noises are heard here. Ghostly forms have also been reported.

The Northern Ridge

One of the scariest places in Delhi, Northern Ridge is near the famous Delhi University. While it is a popular spot for photo shoots, the forest area is also believed to be haunted, owing to its history. The spirit of a colonial-era British Man is rumoured to be hovering here.

Delhi Cantonment Area

Yep, we aren't kidding. All of the Delhi Cantonment Area is rumoured to be haunted. Ghost of a lady clad in a white saree (just like in those spooky movies) is believed to be wandering on the roads. She will ask you for a lift and if you don't stop the vehicle, people say, that the lady will start running along with your vehicle!

Agrasen ki Baoli

This classic monument was built in the mid-14th century by Maharaja Agrasen. The step-well (known as Baoli) has dried out but is rumoured to have compelled many people to jump to death. If you go deeper in the Baoli, the only sound you will hear is of your own footsteps. Rumours are that a strong, eerie presence is felt once you reach a certain depth in the Baoli.