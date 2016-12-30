Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu will celebrate New Year in THIS country
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:51
Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu will celebrate New Year for the first time as man and wife. The beautiful couple is already in Australia to make the most of the festive season.
Karan took to Instagram to post a collage of images that clearly suggest that the couple is in Sydney.
Check out the image and the caption embedded below:
Bipasha and Karan got married in April this year. They had flown to Maldives for their honeymoon and are now in the Australian city to celebrate New Year.
Here’s wishing them happiness and greetings for 2017 in advance.
First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:51
