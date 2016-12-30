Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu will celebrate New Year in THIS country

Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu will celebrate New Year for the first time as man and wife. The beautiful couple is already in Australia to make the most of the festive season.

Karan took to Instagram to post a collage of images that clearly suggest that the couple is in Sydney.

Check out the image and the caption embedded below:

Some plans we make and some are made for us but no matter who makes the plan, I know they're going to be awesome because you'll be right there beside me. A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:41am PST

Bipasha and Karan got married in April this year. They had flown to Maldives for their honeymoon and are now in the Australian city to celebrate New Year.

Here’s wishing them happiness and greetings for 2017 in advance.