Get your brain examined, visit temple for peace: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's advise to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

AGARTALA: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discredited the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura Assembly elections, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched a scathing attack on former saying that she 'should get her brain examined in a hospital'.

The newly-inducted Chief Minister further suggested that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief should visit temples for 'mental peace'. "Mamata didi should go to a temple and then get her brain examined at a hospital," Biplab told ANI.

Mamata had earlier in an interview discredited the BJP for its win in Tripura, and compared the saffron party's feat to 'winning the municipal elections'. She also reportedly claimed that the BJP's victory in Tripura was no cause for concern for her.

The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition defeated the Communist Party of India (CPI) with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections that held in the months of February-March.

The BJP decimated the CPM in Tripura - one of the last remaining Left bastions, ousting Manik Sarkar from power after 20 long years. The state's ruling party won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in the Left bastion over the CPI (M) which could bag only 17 assembly constituencies.

The BJP, after its historic victory over the former chief minister Manik Sarkar-led Left Front in the assembly polls, has renewed attempts to wrest the state's two Lok Sabha seats from the CPI-M in the 2019 General Elections.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader, Surendra Singh - an MLA from Uttar Pradesh - targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling her 'Surpanakha' while comparing opposition Congress to 'Ravana'. Surpanakha is the sister of demon king Ravana in Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.

The first-time MLA from Bairia, made the controversial remarks against Banerjee while raising questions over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies)