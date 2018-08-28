हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tripura

No jeans, cargo pants during official functions: Tripura issues directives for bureaucrats

The memorandum was issued on August 20 by Sushil Kumar, principal secretary to Tripura government for Education, Revenue and Information and cultural affairs.

No jeans, cargo pants during official functions: Tripura issues directives for bureaucrats

Agartala: Tripura state education department has issued a memorandum, regarding dress code of the bureaucrats. The education body advised them to avoid wearing jeans, cargo pants, denim shirts, etc, while attending official functions and meetings at all levels.

The memorandum was issued on August 20 by Sushil Kumar, principal secretary to Tripura government for Education, Revenue and Information and cultural affairs. 

"In/at the state level official meetings which are chaired by the Chief Minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, chief secretary, etc, or other high level official meetings ...certain casual attire like jeans and cargos pants should be avoided," the statement said.

It also mentioned other directives such as, not using of mobile phone during important official meetings. "It can be appreciated that some important messages or calls need to be attended by some persons but for that purpose the concerned officers should seek permission of the Chair to go outside the meeting hall and attend to the call or SMS."

Citing instances happened earlier, the memorandum further added, "The then Chief Minister had also advised that some officers when they talked to him continuing to keep their hand or hands in their pocket. Most officers may remember that one officer had received the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh while wearing goggles and continued to wear during the conversation. The officer was duly chastised by the state government."

Tags:
TripuraSushil KumarAgartala

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close