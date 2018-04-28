Now, Tripura CM Biplab Deb suggests mechanical engineers should not join civil services

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb now thinks civil engineers are better suited for civil services as compared to mechanical engineers.

"Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge... Because those in the administration have to build the society," he said at an event at the Prajna Bhavan on Friday.

After pursuing mechanical engineering one should not go for civil services. Instead, civil engineers should join civil services as they have the knowledge and experience to help build administration and society: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala pic.twitter.com/IosMEpLVr7 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2018

Earlier, arts graduates use to appear for the civil services examination and now, medical and engineering graduates are also joining the services, Deb said. He said civil service officers should be all-rounders as "people who are expert in all disciplines have the highest demand".

Citing examples of Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, the Tripura CM said, "People take names of special players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Dev's bowling was good, but batting was also excellent. This is the age of speciality. All-rounders are accorded highest priority," as per PTI.

Earlier, on Thursday he had questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as 'Miss World' in 1997 and had alleged that international beauty contests were a farce. Deb had said that he failed to understand the "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World contest in 1997, in which Hayden won the award.

He, however, was all praise for Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World crown in 1994 and had said that she "represents the Indian women in the true sense".

Diana had slammed him for criticising her 1997 win and had said that it was "hurtful" as it exposed how Indians stigmatise the brown skin when in fact they should be proud of it. The actor had added that she had been fighting the stereotypical mindset, which gives preference to 'light colour skin' since her childhood, PTI reported.

However, later on, April 27, 2018, he had regretted his remarks and had said, "I was talking about how the handlooms of the state could be marketed well. If anybody is hurt or feeling defamed, I regret for this... I respect all women as my mother."

Before that, earlier in April 2018, Deb had claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata, drawing criticism from Twitterati, intellectuals and his political adversaries.

(With PTI inputs)