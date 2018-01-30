U-19 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 203 runs to storm into final

After setting a target of 273 runs, India restricted Pakistan to just 69 to book a place in the title clash of the U-19 World Cup.

Ishan Porel was the main highlight with the ball and claimed four wickets to knock the steam out of Pakistan's batting lineup. The medium-pacer removed both openers inside six overs before returning to claim two more wickets. Fellow bowlers Shiva Singh and Riyan Parag claimed two wickets each.

Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill stood out amongst the Indian batters and scored 102 runs in 94 balls, taking the team's score to well past 250.



Shubman Gill is the Player of the Match for a fantastic 102* that set up a massive #U19CWC semi-final win! #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/xIpFEUXDdb — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 30, 2018

Both openers - skipper Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra - had provided a solid start after the men in blue won the toss and elected to bat first.

Both had shared a partnership of 89 runs before the skipper was run out for 41.

Following the skipper`s dismissal, Kalra also departed and India was 94/2. After a brief stability, the men in blue again suffered a mini-collapse in the middle overs, when Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma departed in quick succession, leaving the team tottering at 166/5. However, Gill, along with lower-order batsmen, brought the team back on track and India finally summed up the inning at 272/9.

India has so far been unbeaten in the tournament, while Pakistan`s only defeat came in their opening match against Afghanistan.