Muzaffarnagar

Man arrested for assaulting girl in UP's Shamli

Police have registered a case against the man following a complaint by the girl's father after the incident on Wednesday.

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old Dalit girl and her father after they resisted his attempts to sexually assault her at her home in the neighbouring Shamli district, a police official said on Thursday.

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the police have registered a case against Akash Kumar following a complaint by the girl's father after the incident on Wednesday.

Kumar has been arrested under various charges, including assaulting a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Tiwari said.

According to the police complaint, the girl's father has alleged that Kumar came to their residence and tried to sexually assault his daughter.

He said he and his daughter were beaten by Kumar when they opposed him. 

