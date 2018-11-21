हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Adorable new pics from Ranveer and Deepika's Mehendi, haldi and wedding ceremonies!

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may have made their fans wait for 2 days for the first pictures from their wedding but it seems worth it after all

Nov 21, 2018, 15:12 PM IST
Next
Video

News Headlines: Watch top news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close