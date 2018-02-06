हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
States
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Cricket
Technology
Science
Lifestyle
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
'Padmaavat' earns over Rs 219 crore at Box Office
Feb 06, 2018, 19:58 PM IST
Next
Video
Srinagar attack: "Huge negligence in security," says National conference minister
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
A warning from Pakistan a day after Indian Army vows to avenge soldiers’ killing
India
Scientists discover enormous reserves of mercury in permafrost
Environment
Pakistan actress Sumbul Khan shot dead for refusing to perform at private party
World
Saudi Arabia bans foreign workers in 12 sectors, many Indians to be affected
Economy
Ajay Devgn’s intense act steals the show – Watch Raid trailer
Movies
Aadhaar updation to get costlier, UIDAI to impose 18% GST: Reports
Personal Finance
Revealed! Meet the mystery girl Salman Khan tweeted about
People
'Mujhe ladki mil gayi', tweets Salman Khan; Twitter can't handle it
People
Arrested Lashkar terrorist opens fire at police in Srinagar hospital, two cops killed
Jammu and Kashmir
Agni-I, short-range nuclear capable ballistic missile, test-fired off Odisha coast
India