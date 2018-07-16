हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
10 cars, 53 labourers struck in flood in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

10 cars, 53 labourers are reported to be struck in the flood caused due to heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 09:44 AM IST
