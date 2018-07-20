हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
13 crore youth given loans under Mudra Yojna : PM Modi

13 crore youth given loans under Mudra Yojna and the Indian youth is taking the nation to a new heights and moving towards innovative India, said PM Modi. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 20, 2018, 22:12 PM IST
