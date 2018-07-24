हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2 Bangladeshi terrorists arrested in Noida, suspected terror attack foiled

Two terrorists allegedly from Bangladesh were on Tuesday arrested from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The two have been identified as Musharraf Hussain and Rubel Ahmed.

Jul 24, 2018, 15:06 PM IST
