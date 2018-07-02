हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5 lynched in Maharashtra's Dhule on suspicion of being child-lifters

Five persons were beaten to death by a mob in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Sunday afternoon, on suspicion of being child-lifters. The five were among a group of seven-eight people assaulted by the mob at the tribal Rainpada hamlet in the district’s Sakri tehsil, 330 km from here.

Jul 02, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
Next
Video

Delhi Police find 'Mystical' link in death of 11-member family in Burari

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close