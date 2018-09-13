हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5 Militants killed in J&K today; Operation underway in Keran sector in Kupwara

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates from J&K where 5 terrorists have been killed today and an encounter in underway in Keran sector in Kupwara. Watch full video to know more.

Sep 13, 2018, 19:56 PM IST
Here’s how India is celebrating the homecoming of Ganesh

