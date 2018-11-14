हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: 10 big developments on the Rafale deal case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a number of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France by the Modi government.

Nov 14, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
