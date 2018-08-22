हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W 1H: Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dies at 63 of a heart attack

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on death of Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat at the age of 63 of a heart attack. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 22, 2018, 17:52 PM IST
Next
Video

5W 1H: Anil Ambani's Reliance warns Congress warns Congress on Rafale deal

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close