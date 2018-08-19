हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Charges levelled against retired colonel are false, says residents

According to the residents, the charges levelled against Virender Chauhan are false and they demand a judicial investigation in the case. The police arrested the retired colonel on Tuesday.

Aug 19, 2018, 18:28 PM IST
