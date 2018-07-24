हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Mob lynching will stop if cow slaughter ends, says Indresh Kumar

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday said that no religion allows slaughtering of cow and crimes like mob lynching would stop if the killing of the bovine stops.

Jul 24, 2018, 18:34 PM IST
