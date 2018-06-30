हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Monsoon covers 70% of the country, 17 days ahead of normal schedule

The monsoon has covered almost the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. The monsoon reached Sriganganagar, its last outpost in the country located in west Rajasthan. Its normal date to reach Sriganganagar was July 15.

Jun 30, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
