5W1H: New turn in Alwar lynching, Cops took 4 hours to reach hospital

The man who was beaten by a mob, which suspected him of cattle smuggling, was in police custody for nearly four hours before he was taken to a hospital. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 23, 2018, 17:40 PM IST
