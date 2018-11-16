हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Pune cops file chargesheet against 10 people in Bhima Koregaon Case

Pune city police filed a chargesheet against ten activists arrested in June this year in Bhima Koregaon Case. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
