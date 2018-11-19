हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Pune police may question Digvijaya Singh in Maoist probe

The Pune police are likely to question senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in connection with their investigation into the activities of the banned CPI(Maoist), which has already seen the arrest of some high-profile activists. Singh’s cellphone number was reportedly mentioned in one of the letters the Pune police claimed to have seized from the arrested activists.

Nov 19, 2018, 18:06 PM IST
