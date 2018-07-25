हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Two Lashker-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag town this morning following an intelligence tip off about their presence inside a house, police said.

Jul 25, 2018, 18:28 PM IST
