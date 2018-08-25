हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
6 arrested after conflict in two communities in Purbaliyan village of Muzaffarnagar

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Muzaffarnagar where 6 people have been arrested after conflict in two communities in Purbaliyan village. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 25, 2018, 16:54 PM IST
