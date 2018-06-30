हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi throws open challenge to PM Modi

Hyderabad MP and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP over a host of issues, including mob lynching, surgical strikes and the upcoming elections.

Jun 30, 2018, 14:26 PM IST
