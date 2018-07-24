हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Alwar lynching looks like a case of custodial death: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria

According to the evidence collected so far, the Alwar lynching looks like a case of custodial death, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said on Tuesday. The state minister, who met the victim's family, further said that they are satisfied with the action that has been taken so far.

Jul 24, 2018, 20:58 PM IST
Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: Congress will now learn from the RSS? Watch special debate

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close