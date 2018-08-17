हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army to lead truck carrying Atalji's mortal remains

Army trucks have been decorated with flowers that will be carrying Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains to the BJP headquarters and the Indian Army will be leading the truck.

Aug 17, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
