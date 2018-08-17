हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's procession: Government has made all preparations in BJP HQ

The government has made all preparations inside BJP headquarters so that all people can have last time view of their leader. The mortal remains will be reaching soon at the headquarters.

Aug 17, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Nation will always remember the contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

