Bharat Bandh: BSP and SP distance itself from Bharat Bandh called by Congress

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar had said that the nationwide bandh called by his party on the fuel price hike will also be supported by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) while on Monday no leader from SP and BSP shared stage with congress in Delhi.