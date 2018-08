Bhima Koregaon violence: Several activists detained in multiple raids across 5 states by Pune police

Raids have been conducted across 5 states, several activists detained. Five prominent activists, including Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and Varavara Rao have been detained in connection with last year's Bhima-Koregaon violence case.