Bhopal man abducts a model; accused may appear in court

The 30-year-old model, held hostage by a jilted lover in her flat, has been rescued by police. The kidnapper – Rohit – took the woman hostage inside her flat on Monday, claiming to free her after she confesses her love for him.

Jul 14, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
