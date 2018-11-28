हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP can dream of winning, but people will show them reality: Congress leader Kamal Nath

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on Madhya PRadesh Assembly elections 2018 in which Congress Leader Kamal Nath has said that BJP can dream of winning, but people will show them reality. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 28, 2018, 09:42 AM IST
