हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking: IED blast injures 6 in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Five security personnel, including four BSF jawans, and a civilian were injured when Naxals blew up a truck with an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Nov 14, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
Next
Video

Debate: Is Mamata Banerjee trying to woo Hindu voters in Bengal by participating in Chhath puja?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close