CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court tells CVC to handover report to CBI director; next hearing on 20 Nov

Exiled CBI director Alok Verma has not been given a clean chit yet in a vigilance report on corruption allegations against him, the Supreme Court said today. The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court told the CBI chief, asking him to respond to the report in a sealed cover by Monday.

Nov 16, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
