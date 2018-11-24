हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for important meeting in Lucknow

Just before the Dharm Sabha which will be conducted by Vishva Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya, RSS and Shiv Sena meeting, Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath has called for an important meeting in Lucknow, which will be taking place at 8: 30 in the evening.

Nov 24, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
Next
Video

Big Stories: Watch top news headlines of the day, 24th Nov. 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close