हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Confession is an important part of Christianity

The National Commission for Minorities has strongly opposed the National Commission for Women's recommendation for abolishing the practice of confessions in churches.

Jul 29, 2018, 13:18 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi reaches Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close