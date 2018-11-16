हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress workers protest outside Rahul Gandhi's residence against ticket distribution

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Congress Party workers who gathered outside the residence of party President Rahul Gandhi to stage a protest after the list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections was released. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 17:49 PM IST
Video

