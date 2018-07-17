हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Children cross fragile bridge for going to school due to flood-like situation

Children in three Indian states cross fragile bridge for going to school due to flood-like situation. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 21:44 PM IST
